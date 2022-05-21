Swingby Price Reaches $0.0041 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Swingby has a market cap of $2.71 million and $207,731.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.02 or 1.00043340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 195.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 664,091,933 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

