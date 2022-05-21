Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.