Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.