Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

