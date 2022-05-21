Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 7.7% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.31). 14,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Jim Shears sold 3,950 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £15,089 ($18,600.84).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

