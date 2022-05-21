Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $277.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.96.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $150.89 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

