TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$14.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FC stock opened at C$13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.71 and a 12 month high of C$15.84. The firm has a market cap of C$454.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

