TD Securities Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.90

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREVF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.66.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

