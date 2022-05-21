Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases A$11,013.32 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman bought 23,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,013.32 ($7,701.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

