Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$520,000.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,000.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$54.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$62.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.