Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$520,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,000.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$54.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$62.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

