Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of TK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 402,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.88. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.
Teekay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
