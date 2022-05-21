Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 402,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.88. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 783,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

