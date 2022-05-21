Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Hits $91.22 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $91.22 million and $4.46 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

