TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 309,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,660 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $24.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

