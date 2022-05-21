Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,524 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

