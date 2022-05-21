Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Teradyne worth $57,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

