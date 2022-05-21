Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.88).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 260.30 ($3.21). The company had a trading volume of 22,676,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £19.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.78. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.