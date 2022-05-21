Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYPS remained flat at $$5.36 on Friday. 310,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,901. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 204,200 shares of company stock valued at $975,075 in the last ninety days.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

