Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 759,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 91.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 764,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

