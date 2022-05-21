Teton Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 25,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,211. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

