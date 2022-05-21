Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $638,000 in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOUT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 150,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.34.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher bought 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

