Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Intevac worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 30.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,150. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.