Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. 1,004,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,674. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

