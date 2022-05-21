Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

