Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 630 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. 67,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

