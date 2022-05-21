Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 343,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

