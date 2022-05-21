Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,351. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785,802 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

