TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 323,691 shares.The stock last traded at $78.79 and had previously closed at $76.90.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.