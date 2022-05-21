TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 379,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

