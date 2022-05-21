TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 5.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. 225,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,666,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $778.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 75,588 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.