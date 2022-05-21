Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3447 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of TBVPY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $56.25.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
