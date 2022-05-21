The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

BK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.