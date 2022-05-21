The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.47% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $402,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $40,502,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

