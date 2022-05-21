The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Acquires £56,400 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Toby Smith bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($69,526.63).

The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.16) on Friday. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.95 ($1.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The stock has a market cap of £99.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.93.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

