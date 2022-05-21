The Corgi of PolkaBridge Achieves Market Cap of $94,949.07 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $94,949.07 and $306.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

