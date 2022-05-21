The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €130.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.60 ($136.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €97.62 ($101.69) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($102.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.29.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

