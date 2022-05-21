The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
