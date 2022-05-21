The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 224.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.