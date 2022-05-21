The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 20.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

