The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $888.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.