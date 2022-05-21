The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Up 7.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.18. 18,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

