The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.38. 7,981,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

