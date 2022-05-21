THG’s (THG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.98).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.79) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.33. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 70.49 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 687 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.51.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

