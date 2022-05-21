THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $47.63 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $972.88 million and approximately $47.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00010031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 341% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

