Tigress Financial Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $282.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.36.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

