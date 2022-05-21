TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $57.87. 15,718,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

