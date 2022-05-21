Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 3,600,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

NYSE:TOST opened at $15.36 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

