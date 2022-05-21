TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,833. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

