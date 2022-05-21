Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.62

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.62 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

