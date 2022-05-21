Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.84.

TD opened at $71.77 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

