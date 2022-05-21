Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$102.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.17.

TD opened at C$92.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

