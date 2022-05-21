Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,064,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 259,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.